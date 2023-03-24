TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0842 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $82.71 million and $41.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00355225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.04 or 0.25819023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,554,965 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,504,114.710675 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08663973 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $24,698,694.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.