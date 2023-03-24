Truist Financial Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $132.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

