TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $667.13

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 667.13 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,446.50 ($17.76). TUI shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($17.32), with a volume of 129,474 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.22) price target on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.61).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 717.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.26. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,113.88, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.20.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.