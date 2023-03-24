Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.88. Tuya shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 168,931 shares.

Tuya Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 155.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 202.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tuya by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 448.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

