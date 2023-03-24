Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 4,043 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,153. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $656.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tyra Biosciences

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

