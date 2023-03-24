UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday.

WCH stock opened at €147.05 ($158.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.97.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

