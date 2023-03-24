UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $678,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00.

UiPath Stock Up 1.9 %

PATH stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.