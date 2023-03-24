UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $678,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00.
PATH stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
