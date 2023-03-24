Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.21 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $69.21 million and $1.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00455777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00132273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23060125 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,687,011.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

