Uniswap Price Reaches $5.97 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $98.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00021359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,065,240 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23316769 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 632 active market(s) with $79,438,240.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

