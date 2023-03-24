United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Up 4.3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.20. 308,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 693,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

