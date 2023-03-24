United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 0.6%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.48 ($18.79) and last traded at €17.63 ($18.96). Approximately 257,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.75 ($19.08).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

