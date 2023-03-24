United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,871. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

