United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 366.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,089,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $185.12. 941,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,447. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average is $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.