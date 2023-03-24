United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

