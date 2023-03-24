UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $469.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.00 and a 200-day moving average of $509.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $438.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

