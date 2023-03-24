Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ushio Price Performance

UHOIF stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Ushio has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $15.50.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

