Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ushio Price Performance
UHOIF stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Ushio has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $15.50.
About Ushio
