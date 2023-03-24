Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 1,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ushio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ushio alerts:

Ushio Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.