V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.03

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 471486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.