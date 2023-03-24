Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

