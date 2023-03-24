VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,216,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

