Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 510 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

VLO stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

