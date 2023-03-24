Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

