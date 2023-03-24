Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,793 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.