Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,505,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 689,147 shares.The stock last traded at $65.88 and had previously closed at $65.69.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

