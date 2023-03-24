Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

