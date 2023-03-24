Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signify Wealth owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. 55,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,414. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $92.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
