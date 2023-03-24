Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $45,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,636,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MGV opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.