Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Decreased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $126.83. 246,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

