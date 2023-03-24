Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 1,667,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,670. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

