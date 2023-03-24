Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 28th

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.683 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 122.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.