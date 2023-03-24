Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 28th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.683 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 122.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

