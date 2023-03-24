Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a twelve month low of $140.37 and a twelve month high of $192.63.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 71.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.