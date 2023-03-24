Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 5,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

