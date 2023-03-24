Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.652 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $208.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

