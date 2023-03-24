Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,251,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 350,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average of $189.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

