Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $362.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

