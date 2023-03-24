Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $360.29. 1,856,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.40 and its 200 day moving average is $358.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

