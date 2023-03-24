Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Reduced by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.32 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

