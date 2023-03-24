Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.