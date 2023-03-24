Velas One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,429,448,869 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,448,867 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

