Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $36.51 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

