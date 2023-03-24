Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.29. 202,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,494. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

