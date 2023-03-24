Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.09.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.