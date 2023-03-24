Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of VRNA opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.13. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares in the company, valued at $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock worth $2,789,983 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

