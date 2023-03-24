Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.