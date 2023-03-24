Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 16,513 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. ON comprises approximately 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of ON worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ON by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NYSE ONON opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

