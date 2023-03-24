Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $49.42 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Teleflex worth $49,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

