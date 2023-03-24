Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

