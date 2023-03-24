Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

