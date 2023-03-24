VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,314.64

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $32,314.64 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00354269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,166.19 or 0.25749539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00345345 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,811.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

