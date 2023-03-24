Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 408,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

